MAN 2020, An Astute Animated Short About Nature’s Response to the Quarantine of Humans

The incredibly talented illustrator and animator Steve Cutts has created MAN 2020, an astute follow-up to his 2012 animated film short MAN.

While the updated version continues to expand upon our destructive relationship with the natural world, it also comments on the freedom that the natural world enjoys while humans are stuck at home in quarantine. The film also posits how said humans will probably respond once things return to normal.

Cutts has also posted other illustrations regarding the same issue.