Stephen Doyle Discusses His Famous Hypertext Paper Sculptures That Were Featured on Subway Posters

A short documentary by Nicholas Heller (previously) for the SVA Subway Series spotlights New York City graphic designer Stephen Doyle. In 2017, Doyle was commissioned to create intricate hypertext paper sculptures to be featured on promotional subway posters for the School of Visual Arts. Here Doyle opens up about what inspired him about this project and gives insight into the work he creates.

Here he discusses his concepts for the posters, and gives us a peek into how he creates his hypertext sculptures.

Here are several of Doyle’s other fascinating sculptures.

via swissmiss