Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Stephen Colbert and John Oliver Interrupt Jon Stewart’s Opener During ‘Night Of Too Many Stars’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

While attempting to deliver a unifying opening monologue for the HBO fundraising special Night of Too Many Stars, sorely missed comedian Jon Stewart found himself being interrupted by a buzzer wielded by former Daily Show alum Stephen Colbert, who had more than a few choice words for Stewart’s choice of words. As they quibbled, the two comedians were buzzed out again by fellow alum John Oliver, who was rolled out onstage from behind his familiar Last Week Tonight desk and threatened to spend 27 minutes on an “exhaustively researched, commercial-free, properly enunciated truth bath”. That idea was nixed when another show alum, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee appeared by video to chastise them all. All in all, it was good fun that raised money for the non-profit NEXT for AUTISM

Jon Stewart returns to television for Night of Too Many Stars, a live show presented from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Benefiting NEXT for AUTISM, the special will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films.

A post shared by HBO (@hbo) on

A post shared by HBO (@hbo) on

A post shared by HBO (@hbo) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy