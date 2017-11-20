Stephen Colbert and John Oliver Interrupt Jon Stewart’s Opener During ‘Night Of Too Many Stars’

While attempting to deliver a unifying opening monologue for the HBO fundraising special Night of Too Many Stars, sorely missed comedian Jon Stewart found himself being interrupted by a buzzer wielded by former Daily Show alum Stephen Colbert, who had more than a few choice words for Stewart’s choice of words. As they quibbled, the two comedians were buzzed out again by fellow alum John Oliver, who was rolled out onstage from behind his familiar Last Week Tonight desk and threatened to spend 27 minutes on an “exhaustively researched, commercial-free, properly enunciated truth bath”. That idea was nixed when another show alum, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee appeared by video to chastise them all. All in all, it was good fun that raised money for the non-profit NEXT for AUTISM
