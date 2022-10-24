A Vampire Sings Bloodthirsty Parody of ‘Stayin’ Alive’

Comedian Brian David Gilbert, who previously performed a Halloween-themed cover of an ABBA song, sang a bloodthirsty parody of the classic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive” while dressed as a disco-enthralled vampire. The lyrics feature spooky images of those trying to “stay alive”.
Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I’m a thirsty man, no time to talk
Music loud, and blood so warm, I’ve been kicked around since I was born
And now it’s alright, it’s okay
And you may look the other way
We can try to understand
The Vampire bite’s effect on man
Whether you’re a zombie or whether you’re a mummy You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive
When the blood is drippin’ then everybody sippin’ And we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive
Jonah Scott did the music for the video, Karen Han shot the video and did the graphics, and Kevin Porter played the unwitting human.
Gilbert also performed the Bee Gees’ song “Tragedy” as a werewolf. Both songs and videos are part of Gilbert’s series Bee Dee Gee’s Hee Bee Bee Gees.