A Vampire Sings Bloodthirsty Parody of ‘Stayin’ Alive’



Comedian Brian David Gilbert, who previously performed a Halloween-themed cover of an ABBA song, sang a bloodthirsty parody of the classic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive” while dressed as a disco-enthralled vampire. The lyrics feature spooky images of those trying to “stay alive”.

Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I’m a thirsty man, no time to talk

Music loud, and blood so warm, I’ve been kicked around since I was born

And now it’s alright, it’s okay

And you may look the other way

We can try to understand

The Vampire bite’s effect on man

Whether you’re a zombie or whether you’re a mummy You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive

When the blood is drippin’ then everybody sippin’ And we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive