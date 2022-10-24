A Vampire Sings Bloodthirsty Parody of ‘Stayin’ Alive’


Comedian Brian David Gilbert, who previously performed a Halloween-themed cover of an ABBA song, sang a bloodthirsty parody of the classic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive” while dressed as a disco-enthralled vampire. The lyrics feature spooky images of those trying to “stay alive”.

Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I’m a thirsty man, no time to talk

Music loud, and blood so warm, I’ve been kicked around since I was born

And now it’s alright, it’s okay

And you may look the other way

We can try to understand

The Vampire bite’s effect on man

Whether you’re a zombie or whether you’re a mummy You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive

When the blood is drippin’ then everybody sippin’ And we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive

Jonah Scott did the music for the video, Karen Han shot the video and did the graphics, and Kevin Porter played the unwitting human.

Gilbert also performed the Bee Gees’ song “Tragedy” as a werewolf. Both songs and videos are part of Gilbert’s series Bee Dee Gee’s Hee Bee Bee Gees.

Recent Posts