Startled Razorfish Dives For Cover Into the Seafloor

While in Cannes, France, a sharp-eyed snorkeler captured the incredible sight of a startled pearly razorfish as it dove for cover into the sand of the accommodating seafloor. A few seconds later, the reactive wrasse carefully peeked out to make sure the danger was gone before exiting the safety of the gritty hidey-hole completely.

During a snorkeling trip, we saw a sultan of the sand moving around the place he lives. We tried to film him when he went in and out by leaving a camera close to where we saw it.