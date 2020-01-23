Musician Accompanies Himself on a Multi-Track Acoustic Cover of the Original Star Wars Theme

Musician Dave Rucci (previously) quite skillfully performed a multi-track acoustic cover of the original Star Wars theme on various instruments. Rucci’s composition of this iconic instrumental was done completely by ear.

I figured all the orchestral parts from the intro of the original Star Wars 1977 Episode 4: A New Hope, by ear, which took me much longer than I had originally thought. Not all parts from the original orchestral intro arrangement are completely there, but I added as many as I could and what my ears would allow.