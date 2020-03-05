Laughing Squid

Kevin James Embeds Himself as a Sound Guy Into a Crucial Scene From ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

by on

Actor Kevin James has hilariously taken on a new character with the launch of his YouTube channel. He plays a soundman who is coincidentally present during crucial scenes of iconic films. In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, he finds out that Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker’s father.

Sound Guy discovers the dark truth that Darth Vader is Luke’s father. Based on a true story.

https://youtu.be/xv7gmsZxnXg

In Rocky V, the soundman gets teary during an emotional scene and in The Notebook, he tries to get Ryan Gosling to do a soundcheck without much luck.

via Jason Laskodi


