Kevin James Embeds Himself as a Sound Guy Into a Crucial Scene From ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

Actor Kevin James has hilariously taken on a new character with the launch of his YouTube channel. He plays a soundman who is coincidentally present during crucial scenes of iconic films. In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, he finds out that Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker’s father.
Sound Guy discovers the dark truth that Darth Vader is Luke’s father. Based on a true story.
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 5, 2020
In Rocky V, the soundman gets teary during an emotional scene and in The Notebook, he tries to get Ryan Gosling to do a soundcheck without much luck.
