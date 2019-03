In “The Farce Awokens”, a stop-motion animated Star Wars parody by Robot Chicken, a very vocal Gary the Nerd inserted his pasty presence into the character of BB-8 and rolled around the plot of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Needless to say, Gary’s version of the adorable round robot was a lot less happy-go-lucky than the original.

