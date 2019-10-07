Star Wars Themed Le Creuset Cookware Collection

Cookware legend Le Creuset, in collaboration with Star Wars, has released the Star Wars x Le Creuset Collection, a beautiful series of handcrafted pieces featuring characters from the entire run of films.

Included in this collection is a Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster, Darth Vader Round Dutch Oven, a choice three Mini-Cocottes reflecting the personalities of R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, Millennium Falcon and Death Star trivets, and a Porg Pie Bird.

Two timeless classics, one epic new adventure… Master your culinary destiny with the Star Wars x Le Creuset Collection.

This collection will be available for purchase beginning November 1, 2019.

Featured in this line is a beautiful and very limited Tatooine Dutch Oven, which features the sunset colors of the planet’s renowned two suns.