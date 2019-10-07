Laughing Squid

Star Wars Themed Le Creuset Cookware Collection

Star Wars Le Creuset Han Solo Carbon

Cookware legend Le Creuset, in collaboration with Star Wars, has released the Star Wars x Le Creuset Collection, a beautiful series of handcrafted pieces featuring characters from the entire run of films.

Included in this collection is a Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster, Darth Vader Round Dutch Oven, a choice three Mini-Cocottes reflecting the personalities of R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, Millennium Falcon and Death Star trivets, and a Porg Pie Bird.

Two timeless classics, one epic new adventure… Master your culinary destiny with the Star Wars x Le Creuset Collection.

This collection will be available for purchase beginning November 1, 2019.

Featured in this line is a beautiful and very limited Tatooine Dutch Oven, which features the sunset colors of the planet’s renowned two suns.

Le Creuset is proud to introduce the hand-painted, special-edition Tatooine™ Round Dutch Oven, inspired by the desert planet with captivating binary sunsets.

Star Wars Le Creuset Tatooine

Star Wars Le Creuset BB8 Mini Cocotte Star Wars Le Creuset C3POMini Cocotte

Star Wars Le Creuset Porg Pie Bird Star Wars Le Creuset R2D2 Mini Cocotte

Star Wars Le Creuset Darth Vader Dutch Oven Star Wars Le Creuset Han Solo Graphite

Star Wars Le Creuset Death Star Trivet Star Wars Le Creuset Millennium Falcon Trivet





