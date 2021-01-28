A Star Wars Jawa Plays Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Eruption’ Solo in Brilliant Stop-Motion Animation Tribute

Talented animator Thomas J Yagodinski created an absolutely brilliant stop-motion tribute to the late, greatly missed Eddie Van Halen. The animation features a giddy Jawa who explained (in Jawaese) that Mr. Van Halen was an intergalactic legend and that they had scavenged the musician’s legendary Frankenstrat. Inspired by the spirit of the iconic guitar, the Jawa went ahead and performed Van Halen’s famous solo from “Eruption”. Yagodinski explained that he recreated the guitar in a 1:4 scale and how he tried to animate the solo as close to perfect as he could get.

This was an extremely FUN way to pay respects to a musical Legend and to also challenge myself to recreate Eddie’s amazing solo, frame by frame via stop motion animation. Is it perfect? Of course not, that’s impossible, and nothing ever is :-) The Jawa is a stop motion puppet I fabricated, and the guitar is the 1:4 scale (16inch) Mini Guitar (#EVH-004) that I further customized.

