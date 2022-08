Filmmaker Glen Vivaris of Glen Makes, who previously created a miniature Millenium Falcon, recycled an old desk from IKEA into a Star Wars inspired workbench with a Droid power port and a Mandalorian ship floating on top, perhaps similar to one that might be found on either Hoth or Kamino.

I found an old Ikea table on FB Market that had a good shape so I turned it into a Hoth / Kamino inspired workbench /esd table.