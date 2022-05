The Complete Star Wars Canon Timeline (2022)

Alex Damon and Mollie Damon of Star Wars Explained have updated their previous timeline of the Star Wars canon for 2022 using every item of reference they could find. Once again, this highly organized and informative timeline explains this fascinating history in an hour-long video.

This is the entire history of the Star Wars canon as of May 4, 2022. The Star Wars films, TV shows, books, comics, video games, and more all summarized into the most important moments in galactic history!