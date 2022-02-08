How ‘Star Trek’ Transporters Evolved Over the Years

Trekker John DiMarco, who previously charted out the history of Time Warp jumps, put together an incredible compilation that shows how Star Trek transporters have evolved through the years. Included in the compilation is footage from the first five films of the original series, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek Prodigy.

In the very first episode of Star Trek ever produced, The Cage, we saw the crew of the Starship Enterprise beam down to a strange new world, and ever since, the transporter has been an essential component of Trek. Although not intended to be comprehensive, this video serves as representative sample of the transporter effect over the years.