How the Iconic ‘Star Trek’ Warp Speed Jump Evolved

John DiMarco put together an incredible video compilation that shows how the iconic Star Trek “warp speed” jumps have evolved over the years using footage from 1979 through 2021. Included in the compilation is footage from the first five films of the original series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Picard, and the animated series Star Trek: Below Decks, just to name a few.

Audiences were treated to the first version of the warp jump in 1979 with the release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In this video, we will be doing a survey of how the warp jump effect changed over the years.