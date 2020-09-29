‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Reimagined as a 1990s Sitcom Centered Around Lt. Commander Data

Video creator Thomas Price of TrainDozer quite humorously edited together stock and blooper footage from Star Trek: The Next Generation to recontextualize the series as a goofy 1990s sitcom centered around the beloved Lieutenant Commander Data. Price also adapted the theme from the real 1990s sitcom Family Matters with lyrics more appropriate to the extraterrestrial subject matter.

A wholesome 90s sitcom revolving around the beloved android crewmember of the starship Enterprise-D.