Bloopers From ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Cleverly Integrated Into the Original Scenes

Ryan of Ryan’s Cinematics has very cleverly edited classic bloopers from Star Trek: The Next Generation and seamlessly integrated each into the original scene. Some of these edits are very subtle, but quite amusing nonetheless.
via The Nerdist
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Lori Dorn on
