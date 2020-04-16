Laughing Squid

Bloopers From ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Cleverly Integrated Into the Original Scenes

by on

Ryan of Ryan’s Cinematics has very cleverly edited classic bloopers from Star Trek: The Next Generation and seamlessly integrated each into the original scene. Some of these edits are very subtle, but quite amusing nonetheless.

Star Trek TNG Blooper

