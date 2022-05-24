A Compilation of Tragic Miranda-Class Starship Appearances on ‘Star Trek’

John DiMarco created a video compilation of tragic Miranda-class starship appearances throughout Star Trek movies and TV series. Like the infamous red shirt, these ships would more often than not encounter an untimely end.

First appearing in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in the form of the USS Reliant, the Miranda-class would go on to be built in large numbers by the Federation. Introduced in the latter half of the 23rd Century, Miranda-class starships would be part of Starfleet for the next century–despite the fact that they had a tendency to meet tragic ends