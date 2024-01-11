‘Stairway to Heaven’ Played in the Style of Dire Straits

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring performed the iconic Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven” in the distinctive style of Dire Straits. This smooth but quietly powerful rendition is evocative of Mark Knopfler‘s distinctive vocals and guitar work on “Telegraph Road”, as by design.

Stairway to Heaven, if it were written by Dire Straits. …I wanted to do this song in the style of Telegraph Road. A slow burn, that builds up to an epic solo at the end. I used my PRS to get the sound of Mark’s Pensa Suhr MK1.