An Intricate Spider Puzzle Made of Stainless Steel

Madsteel Company has created a wonderfully intricate puzzle where you can create a magnificent spider made out of stainless steel. The puzzle comes with 304 pieces and requires no glue or adhesive to hold the pieces together. Additionally, the finished spider is completely poseable.

The model consists of high-quality 304 stainless steel parts and screws, which can be disassembled and assembled at any time. No need to use glue, environmentally friendly. The whole body joints of the finished model can move freely and pose freely as your like .

