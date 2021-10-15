A Live Looping Remix of a Creepy Animated Dancing ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Doll From ‘Squid Game’

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness (previously) did a live looping remix of an incredible animation by punyaibenk of the very creepy “Red Light/Green Light” doll from the immensely popular Netflix series Squid Game singing “red light, green light, one, two, three” (mugunghwa kkoci pieot seumnida) while dancing in place. The original phrase, which was done in a childlike sing-song manner, lent itself perfectly to Scott’s synthesized percussive soundtrack.

Red light, green light has never felt so chilled.

Here’s ibenk’s original remix.

Here’s the original doll from the series.