An Amusing Yet Informative Song About Locating the Squarest Country in the World

Comedians Jay Foreman (previously) and Mark Cooper-Jones of Map Men performed a rather amusing and quite informative song that helped them answer a viewer’s question about “the squarest country” in the world. The pair took turns singing about the various countries of the world, their unique shapes and what these shapes resemble.

Kuwait looks like a little thumb, Madagascar looks quite lean.

Burundi looks quite like a heart, Qatar looks like a bean.

India’s a diamond and Slovenia’s a splot

Cuba’s very long and thin and both Koreas are short and squat.

Mozambique has got too many sides, Uzbekistan as well.

Little Paraguay’s no paradigm, Mauritania’s an L

And Malawi’s like a seahorse, Guinea-Bissau’s a weathered rock

and Nauru’s nearly a circle, and Somalia’s a sock.

After nearly five minutes, the musical pair finally found what they were looking for.

So the winner of our contest fitting all our tight prescriptions

It’s the squarest of the squares

The nation of the Pharaohs

The land of Cleopatra

The country where the Sphinx is

It’s the land of the Egyptiaaaaans!

They also noted that they tried to stay as apolitical as possible, particularly when it came to Russia and Ukraine.