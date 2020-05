Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In an adorable clip from the PBS series Spy in the Wild 2, a spy Quokka meets a growing joey who had started on solid food and was quickly getting too big for his mother’s pouch.

Spy Quokka meets a 3-month-old joey, tucked in his mother’s pouch. Since the baby has started eating solid food, he is growing too big for his mother to carry.

The spy also learned how fiercely these little marsupials will fight over food and even won a friend with the gift of a tea tree branch.