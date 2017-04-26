A Spy Nautilus Captures the Sight of a Baby Bottle Nosed Dolphin Swimming Under His Mother’s Tail

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In an adorable clip from the PBS version of the BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, a spy nautilus captured the reactions and interactions between bottle dolphins of a pod. Once the spy was declared safe, a baby bottlenose revealed himself, swimming confidently under the protective tail of his mother. This two-part episode entitled “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” premieres on May 3rd, 2017.

Spy Nautilus, an animatronic spy camera, meets a pod of bottlenose dolphins. Among their numbers is a baby dolphin, only 5 days old.