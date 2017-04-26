A Spy Nautilus Captures the Sight of a Baby Bottle Nosed Dolphin Swimming Under His Mother’s Tail

In an adorable clip from the PBS version of the BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, a spy nautilus captured the reactions and interactions between bottle dolphins of a pod. Once the spy was declared safe, a baby bottlenose revealed himself, swimming confidently under the protective tail of his mother. This two-part episode entitled “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” premieres on May 3rd, 2017.
