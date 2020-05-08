A Spy Chameleon Calmly Watches Upright Sifaka Lemurs Pogo Their Way Around the Forest Floor

In a rather amusing clip from the series Spy in the Wild 2 – Episode Three: The Islands (previously), a very realistic spy chameleon captures the sight of fast-moving sifakas (a type of lemur) as they hop sideways while upright on two feet.



image by Terpsichores

This motion, which is called a “pogo”, allows these limber primates to easily transition from tree to ground and then back again.