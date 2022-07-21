Musician Plays Poolside Cover of the ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Song ‘Hawaiian Theremin’ on Musical Saw

Grégoire Blanc, a French musician who plays a wide variety of instruments, performed the SpongeBob SquarePants song “Hawaiian Theremin” (from “Love That Squid”, season 7) poolside on a musical saw (even though Blanc himself plays the theremin). Other versions of himself, one on ukulele and one on guitar, joined him as he was playing. Blanc had recorded this amusing scene in 2020.

Wishing you all a wonderful summertime, with this funny little clip from a couple of years ago. This beautifully cheesy SpongeBob tune was composed by Henry Gorman and Kat Green (and titled “Hawaiian Theremin” even though it was probably recorded with a synthesizer).