A Compilation of Spock Finding Things ‘Fascinating’

Trekker John DiMarco collated a fascinating compilation of Spock and other characters saying the word “fascinating” in episodes from the original series, its subsequent films, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Star Trek: The Animated Series.

As a Vulcan, Spock clearly believes in the concept of infinite diversity in infinite combinations of fascinating. This Star Trek video documents uses of “fascinating” by Leonard Nimoy’s Spock, as well as some examples from other characters in reference to Spock