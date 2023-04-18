Building a Spinning Ice Carousel Racetrack

Lauri Vuohensilta of Beyond the Press and ice expert Janne Käpylehto, who previously set the world’s largest ice carousel in motion back in 2021, built a motorized spinning ice carousel with a racetrack entirely from scratch. Once the carousel was designed, cut, and set in motion, the pair brought aboard electric sled scooters to ride along the path while spinning in a continuous circle.

Welcome to a unique and exciting racing experience on the world’s first spinning ice race track! We’ve built an innovative ice carousel with a rotating race track in the center, offering a new and interesting challenge for racers.