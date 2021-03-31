Laughing Squid

Setting the World’s Largest Ice Carousel in Motion

Finnish couple Lauri Vuohensilta and Anni Vuohensilta of Beyond the Press (previously) worked with Janne Käpylehto to create the world’s largest ice carousel cut into a frozen Lake Lappajärvi. This amazing circular piece of ice is an incredible 1000 feet in diameter and over 30,000 tons. It took quite a bit of strength to set the carousel in motion.

World’s Largest Ice Carousel 310 meters / 1000 feet in diameter and mass of 30 000 tons. Cut into lake Lappajärvi by Janne Käpylehto’s team.

Here’s Käpylehto’s video of the build.


