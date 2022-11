Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man Enters the Sony Spider-Verse Using AI Animation

The visual effects team at Corridor Digital skillfully utilized AI animation tools to put the Tom Holland version of Spider-Man from the MCU into the Sony Pictures animated Spider-Verse, thus crossing over the corporate boundaries that have separated Marvel characters for years. They cleverly call this ingenious mashup “Everyone’s Home”.

Using the latest tools, we were able to reimagine an MCU where The Avengers enter the Spider-Verse!

Here’s how they did it.