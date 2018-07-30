The Remarkable Speed in Which Dogs Rise Up on All Fours From a Prone Position Shown in Slow Motion

Curious about the physics behind a dog’s ability to go from a prone position to all fours in less than a second, Matt Mikka of Warped Perception decided to capture slow motion footage of this event using both his regal German Shepherd April, who likes to bite at water and Mr. Cool, an adorable long-haired chihuahua as test subjects. As it turns out, it appears that neither size nor breed affects the speed in which it takes a dog to arise so quickly.

I always wondered how dogs get up as fast as they do, so I decided to use the high-speed camera to film a German shepherd and a chihuahua to reveal just how canines are able to get up so quickly, they go from a lying down position to a sprint in a fraction of a second, much too fast for eye to see what’s happening.

Here’s April drinking water in her most unusual way.