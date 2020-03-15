Laughing Squid

Quarantined Citizens in Spain and Portugal Give Healthcare Workers Huge Collective Round of Applause

In answer to a call on social media, quarantined citizens all over Spain coordinated to collectively go out onto their balconies and open windows at 22:00 (10 PM) to give a wide round of applause to those who work in healthcare and the phenomenal work they’ve been doing in the unrelenting wake of Coronavirus.

Phrases such as “viva los medicos” (long live doctors) and “quedate en casa” (stay at home) were heard throughout the empty streets.

The great Chef José Andrés proudly shared a wonderfully ear-shattering video from his homeland and in response, followers shared their own videos from all around Spain, including Barcelona, Toledo, Madrid, Malaga, Valencia, San Vicente del Raspeig, and Gijón.

Neighboring Portugal joined in as well.


