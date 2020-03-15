Quarantined Citizens in Spain and Portugal Give Healthcare Workers Huge Collective Round of Applause

From a friend in Spain: “So, there was a call on social media today in Spain to go out to balconies and windows at 22:00 to give a huge ovation to thank and support hospital workers. It’s 22:05 and I can hear the roar from the other side of the closed double glass windows.” pic.twitter.com/PkODSOyVue
In answer to a call on social media, quarantined citizens all over Spain coordinated to collectively go out onto their balconies and open windows at 22:00 (10 PM) to give a wide round of applause to those who work in healthcare and the phenomenal work they’ve been doing in the unrelenting wake of Coronavirus.
Phrases such as “viva los medicos” (long live doctors) and “quedate en casa” (stay at home) were heard throughout the empty streets.
The great Chef José Andrés proudly shared a wonderfully ear-shattering video from his homeland and in response, followers shared their own videos from all around Spain, including Barcelona, Toledo, Madrid, Malaga, Valencia, San Vicente del Raspeig, and Gijón.
Barcelona pic.twitter.com/1dKN3PS7nm
In Madrid pic.twitter.com/Jjgl4EyzRj
In Valencia as well pic.twitter.com/2AQFkOcW9l
My family sent me this from Malaga.. pic.twitter.com/rGUvC0adcO
From my son’s balcony at San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante pic.twitter.com/D6sFbv2jHH
Toledo same. pic.twitter.com/jqgGpCyAXK
Gijón pic.twitter.com/ueJ1kcPt0v
Neighboring Portugal joined in as well.
it happened too in portugal #somostodosSNS #thankyou thank you for everything !!?? pic.twitter.com/rIhIfgKmYG
Portugal is now giving a collective round of applause for the doctors and nurses at 10PM, I guess until, forever? pic.twitter.com/Oj0ykUybjW
Here in Portugal we got a text going around social media to give a round of applause to the nurses and doctors helping everyone with this virus… this was the result here at my neighborhood pic.twitter.com/UXHMrjUZsB
