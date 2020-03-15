Quarantined Citizens in Spain and Portugal Give Healthcare Workers Huge Collective Round of Applause

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

From a friend in Spain: “So, there was a call on social media today in Spain to go out to balconies and windows at 22:00 to give a huge ovation to thank and support hospital workers. It’s 22:05 and I can hear the roar from the other side of the closed double glass windows.” pic.twitter.com/PkODSOyVue — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 14, 2020

In answer to a call on social media, quarantined citizens all over Spain coordinated to collectively go out onto their balconies and open windows at 22:00 (10 PM) to give a wide round of applause to those who work in healthcare and the phenomenal work they’ve been doing in the unrelenting wake of Coronavirus.

Phrases such as “viva los medicos” (long live doctors) and “quedate en casa” (stay at home) were heard throughout the empty streets.

The great Chef José Andrés proudly shared a wonderfully ear-shattering video from his homeland and in response, followers shared their own videos from all around Spain, including Barcelona, Toledo, Madrid, Malaga, Valencia, San Vicente del Raspeig, and Gijón.

In Valencia as well pic.twitter.com/2AQFkOcW9l — Maiken Gelardi (@GelardiMaiken) March 14, 2020

My family sent me this from Malaga.. pic.twitter.com/rGUvC0adcO — Paloma GB (@FlySy_Lab) March 15, 2020

From my son’s balcony at San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante pic.twitter.com/D6sFbv2jHH — Irene Rojas (@IreneMRojas) March 14, 2020

Neighboring Portugal joined in as well.

Portugal is now giving a collective round of applause for the doctors and nurses at 10PM, I guess until, forever? pic.twitter.com/Oj0ykUybjW — Anna Prior (@annaprior) March 14, 2020