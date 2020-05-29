Elaborate Spaceship Art Inspired by Household Items

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

San Francisco software engineer and freelance artist Eric Geusz, aka SpaceGoose (previously), creates amazing illustrations of elaborate spaceships that were each inspired by common items that he finds around his house. Guesz states that he started drawing at a young age.

I have always had a huge passion for drawing and designing things since my childhood days of hot glue and legos. …Although I am a software engineer by day, by night I am a freelance digital artist, always working, and pushing myself to improve. I consider myself a generalist, although I have been moving more into illustration and concept art recently.

via My Modern Met