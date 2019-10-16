Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Soundwave Tattoos That Can Be Played Using an App

by at on

Los Angeles ink artist Nate Siggard has invented a way to memorialize voices through skin art. Skin Motion Tattoos are inked augmented reality audio soundwaves that play using a proprietary app that’s available through iOS and Android phones or tablets.

We invented a way to play soundwave tattoos on your phone or tablet. Record a message from a loved one. Wear your lyrics. With our unique patent pending technology, turn up to 30 seconds of sound into a tattoo you can listen to with your mobile device.

Chelsea Pineda and Sydney Cramer of the Insider series Ink Expedition spoke with Siggard.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved