Soundwave Tattoos That Can Be Played Using an App

Los Angeles ink artist Nate Siggard has invented a way to memorialize voices through skin art. Skin Motion Tattoos are inked augmented reality audio soundwaves that play using a proprietary app that’s available through iOS and Android phones or tablets.

We invented a way to play soundwave tattoos on your phone or tablet. Record a message from a loved one. Wear your lyrics. With our unique patent pending technology, turn up to 30 seconds of sound into a tattoo you can listen to with your mobile device.

Chelsea Pineda and Sydney Cramer of the Insider series Ink Expedition spoke with Siggard.