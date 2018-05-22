Laughing Squid

Sound Voyage, An Immersive Audio Experience With Customizable Soundscapes From Around the World

Ears never blink, we’re always listening.

New York City sound designer Matt McCorkle, co-founder of cdza and a member of New Museum incubator NEW INC, has created Sound Voyage. Like his other projects, Sound Voyage is an immersive audio experience, but this one gives the user access to natural soundscapes from around the the world that can be fine tuned to taste.

Within each soundscape, control individual sounds to create the whole of a greater soundscape. Utilizing five powerful digital audio effects, you can shape your soundscapes even further by twisting and transforming their sound waves.

