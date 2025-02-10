The Cacophonous Sound of 500,000 King Penguins

Prolific wildlife artist and documentarian Robert E. Fuller captured the cacophonous yet strangely soothing sound of 500,000 king penguins. Fuller filmed this remarkable scene at St. Andrews Bay on the Antarctic island of South Georgia, which is home to the largest king penguin population.

If you’ve ever wondered what half a million penguins sound like, listen to this. Filmed at St Andrew’s Bay on the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia in October-November 2024, home to the largest colony of king penguins on the planet.

Fuller has spent a great deal of time on this island, documenting its adorably dignified inhabitants.

Antarctica, South Georgia & The Falkland Islands rank as one my favourite places in the world to see wildlife. From king penguins to gentoos and wandering albatross, a visit here belongs on every wildlife lover’s bucket list.