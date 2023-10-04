A Supercut of Songs That Stop on the Word ‘Stop’

Music reviewer Todd in the Shadows compiled an amusing supercut of songs (with music videos) that literally stop on the word “stop” in the song. These songs cover a whole range of musical genres, many of which were crowdsourced through viewers.

This was compiled through months of research and extensive crowdsourcing. If you ever left a comment suggesting a song and it wound up in this video, it was probably your suggestion that did it.

Todd explained how he judged the songs.

If there was even the briefest of stops, I counted it. It’s okay if the band holds the note rather than complete silence. But the entire band has to stop, not just a couple instruments; the singer can keep singing though.

via Waxy.org