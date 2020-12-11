Clever Collection of Notebooks That Look Like Passports With Corresponding Song Titles on the Cover

Passport Pockets: Music Edition is a clever collection of distinctly colored notebooks by Dorothy that look like passports with country appropriate song titles emblazoned across the cover. The 48-page notebooks come in a set of four and are perfect for those who like to travel.

Born in the USA? Causing Anarchy in the UK? Or maybe (if you are Brits like Dorothy) you wish you were still in the Trans-Europe Express? Dorothy’s new pocket-size notebooks have been designed for international travellers (and music fans). The set of four imagines famous songs as passport covers: Anarchy in the UK (Sex Pistols), Born in the USA (Bruce Springsteen), Trans-Europe Express (Kraftwerk) and China Girl (David Bowie).

