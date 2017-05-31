A Catchy Minimalistic Techno Song Created Using Fidget Spinners and Fidget Cubes

YouTube musician Andrew Huang, known for his creative methods of making music, took inspiration from the explosively popular trend of fidget spinners and fidget cubes, and decided to join in on the fun by creating a catchy minimal techno song from sounds made by and with the addictive toy that was new to him.

A lot of you are asking me to make music using the sounds of fidget toys. I have to admit I only bought these for this video and I thought it was kind of a weird trend I didn’t really get it but they arrived yesterday and I’m already addicted.