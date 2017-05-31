Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Catchy Minimalistic Techno Song Created Using Fidget Spinners and Fidget Cubes

by at on

YouTube musician Andrew Huang, known for his creative methods of making music, took inspiration from the explosively popular trend of fidget spinners and fidget cubes, and decided to join in on the fun by creating a catchy minimal techno song from sounds made by and with the addictive toy that was new to him.

A lot of you are asking me to make music using the sounds of fidget toys. I have to admit I only bought these for this video and I thought it was kind of a weird trend I didn’t really get it but they arrived yesterday and I’m already addicted.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.