An Adorable Solar-Powered Grogu Dashboard Companion That Waves When Exposed to Light

Novelty retailer FanWraps is selling an adorable solar-powered Grogu dashboard companion that waves its left arm when exposed to light. This attachable Baby Yoda is safely buckled into its grounded car seat and ready to take “The Force” on the road. This is the way.

This adorable little bounty from The Mandalorian is stronger than you think. Attach Grogu to your dashboard and this precious cargo will use the Force when exposed to light

This dashboard companion is currently available for pre-order.

via Boing Boing