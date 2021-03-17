Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Footage of Soap Bubbles Crystallizing on Top of a Levitating Electromagnet in Frigid Finland Weather

by on

Pasi Rajamäki of Magnet Tricks took advantage of the frigid winter in Finland to capture the beautiful sight of soap bubbles crystallizing atop a levitating electromagnet. As ice formed on the surface, the bubbles began to spin, making the entire setup look like a rotating glass globe of the world.

This year we have had amazing winter weather, last year there basically was no snow or sub-zero temperatures where I live in South-Western Finland. First day of filming it was -14 C (6.8 F), 2 m/s wind, second day -20 C (4.0 F), 2 m/s wind

Ice Crystals Soap Bubbles Levitating Magnet

via The Awesomer


Host your WordPress site on Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved