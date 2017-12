Amsterdam in winter can be so magical. I took my camera out for a stroll through the snowy city centre of our beautiful capital yesterday.

Dutch filmmaker Gosse Bouma has captured the calming beauty and mesmerizing magic of a new snowfall in a gorgeous, slow motion video stroll through the snowy footpaths and city streets of the wonderful city of Amsterdam. The calm of the video was reinforced with a beautiful soundtrack of ‘ Childhood ‘ by Swedish composer Peter Sandberg .

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!