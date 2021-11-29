Musician Remixes a Snoring Dog Into Unique Adaptation of the AWOLNATION Song “Sail”

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness took hilarious footage of a uniquely snoring boxer who lives with Nicolas Szalai and remixed it into a clever adaptation of the AWOLNATION song “Sail”, changing the title to the very appropriate “Snore”.

They said it couldn’t be done, but if I can make a song from a snoring dog, then anything is possible

The lyrics to Scott’s adaptation are actually quite humorous (and can be applied to many humans as well).

This is how my doggy sleeps Snoring loud & very deep I blame it on his floppy cheeks, baby! This is why I lie awake He’s dropping beats like he is Drake I blame it on his floppy cheeks, baby! SNORE!

Here’s the original video of the adorably snoring boxer.

Here’s the original AWOLNATION song.