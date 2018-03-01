Laughing Squid

The Rolling Thunderous Sound of a Snare Drum Struck Inside Abandoned Nuclear Cooling Tower

While filming a music video for the Thunderpussy song “Torpedo Love“, producer Sylvia Massey struck a snare drum inside the abandoned Satsop nuclear cooling towers in Elma, Washington where they were shooting. After a moment’s delay, the sound rolled around the side of towers and exploded into a thunderous roar.

During the recording of Thunderpussy in SATSOP’s abandoned nuclear power facility, producer Sylvia Massy takes time to walk through the set-up, including playing the snare to listen to the cooling tower’s massive reverb.

Guitarist Whitney Petty played a few licks on her sunburst Les Paul to the rich sound of the reverb coming back at her.

The band’s bassist Leah Julius did a bit of slapping and popping, which also reverberated beautifully inside the tower.

Here’s the official video for “Torpedo Love” shot that day.

