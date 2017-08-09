Legendary Bassist Larry Graham Explains How His Iconic Right Hand Slapping Technique Came to Be

While appearing on a television show sometime in the 1980s, legendary funk bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone and Graham Central Station very graciously demonstrated his incredible talent.The gifted musician also explained his unique right hand technique of “thumpin’ and pluckin'”, otherwise known as slap bass.

Then a little time passed we went in the studio and did a little thing where I got a chance to feature my thumping and plucking in a little song called… well it was really to thank everybody for the first hit.I got a chance to do some plucking a little thank-you…

A live version of Graham’s famous “thumpin’ and pluckin'” song of appreciation.

via reddit