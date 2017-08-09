Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Legendary Bassist Larry Graham Explains How His Iconic Right Hand Slapping Technique Came to Be

by at on

While appearing on a television show sometime in the 1980s, legendary funk bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone and Graham Central Station very graciously demonstrated his incredible talent.The gifted musician also explained his unique right hand technique of “thumpin’ and pluckin'”, otherwise known as slap bass.

Then a little time passed we went in the studio and did a little thing where I got a chance to feature my thumping and plucking in a little song called… well it was really to thank everybody for the first hit.I got a chance to do some plucking a little thank-you…

A live version of Graham’s famous “thumpin’ and pluckin'” song of appreciation.

via reddit

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy