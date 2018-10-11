A Smoothly Flexible Segmented Snake Robot That Uses a Slithering Motion to Climb a Ladder

While at the 2018 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2018), Japanese researchers Tatsuya Takemori, Motoyasu Tanaka, and Fumitoshi Matsuno from Kyoto University and the University of Electro-Communications, presented their remarkable flexible segmented snake robot, which employed a slithering motion to climb a ladder. This presentation was based upon their collective paper “Development and Future Extension of Snake-like Robots on ImPACT TRC Project“.
Ladder Climbing with a Snake Robot.
IEEE Spectrum??????????????????????????IROS????????https://t.co/RoN3aYRwdN
?????????????????????(??) pic.twitter.com/c4BhZqNPtx
— ???????? (@Kyukimasa) October 5, 2018
Ladder-Climbing Snake Robot – Kyoto University and University of Electro-Communications#SnakeRobot #IROS #IROS2018 #innovation #news #qbotics #tech #technology #books #learnrobotics pic.twitter.com/h6r9pPtWXO
— QboticsLabs (@QboticsLabs) October 11, 2018
via IEEE