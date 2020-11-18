‘Snail World: Life in the Slimelight’, A Photo Book Showcasing Elaborate Scenes Built Solely for Snails

Aleia Murawski and Samuel Copeland, filmmaking artists who create elaborately detailed miniature worlds for snails, have released a book showcasing their work. The book, entitled Snail World: Life in the Slimelight is a full-color pictorial that celebrates an alternative, dreamlike, and whimsical world in which only tiny creatures can exist.

‘Snail World: Life in the Slimelight’ is a collection of absorbing snapshots from an alternate universe where snails drink bubble tea at the mall, hit tiny bongs, and get beamed up into flying saucers.

The book is available for pre-order with an expected shipping time of two to four weeks.

via Colossal