Elaborately Detailed Miniature Worlds Made for Snails

Artists, filmmakers photographers Aleia Murawski and Samuel Copeland create elaborately detailed miniature worlds for their pet snails. The dioramic designs include the high life, with limousines and champagne coupe beds, the lowbrow with paper-dragging bathrooms, the mundane with office work, the playful with a skateboard ride to the extraterrestrial with a visitation.

In an interview with It’s Nice That, Murawski stated that this whole project started when Copeland found the snails while was visiting his parents in central Illinois.

We made a terrarium for them…and around the same time, we started making miniature scenes together. At first, we were keeping them as pets and just loved looking at them every day. Then we realized, the sets we were making were roughly snail-sized and we loved the idea of animating these rooms.

via It’s Nice That