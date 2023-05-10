Finicky Snail Chooses Food to Eat in Macro Slow Motion

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective captured adorable extreme macro footage of a finicky snail choosing what food to eat. Heidler put such yummy morsels as chocolate, salmon, surimi (crab stick), and greens in front of the hungry gastropod to see which would be eaten. Surprisingly, chocolate was the only item the snail wanted. That and strawberries.

Snail eat food filmed in extreme macro. In this rare footage I filmed a moving snail at 40:1 magnification whichs means that the width of the uncropped image is smaller than 1 millimeter.

Here’s more of the snail consuming chocolate in slow motion.