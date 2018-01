What would the guitar to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sound like if it were in a Major Key instead of a Minor key?? Analysis: Original song is in F Minor. Transpose to F Major

In 2016, musician Chris Fury of ||Parallel Shred|| performed a an amazing cover of the iconic Nirvana anthem “ Smells Like Teen Spirit “, but flipped the key from minor to major, thus giving the song an oddly bright and joyous sound that certainly doesn’t exist in the original.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!