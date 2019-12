Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Finnish musician and ocarina maker Toni Patanen, aka Pupsi (previously), created musical instruments out of a variety melons and performed a juicy ocarina cover of the Smash Mouth hit song “All Star”.

Patanen not only used the melons to make music, but included the process of hollowing out and cutting the melons to make the instruments within the song. He also impressively played the bassline with his feet.